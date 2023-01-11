Auto

Maruti Suzuki eVX concept previews the brand's future EV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 11, 2023, 10:16 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki eVX has 550km of range (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has showcased its eVX concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle previews the brand's first EV, which will be up for grabs in 2025. As for highlights, the car boasts a design language completely different from the company's current ICE-powered range. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of around 550km per charge.

Why does this story matter?

The production version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX will sit on a newborn EV architecture jointly developed with Toyota. The latter will also spawn its own variant of the car.

The four-wheeler and its Toyota counterpart will be built in Gujarat and shall be sold in select international markets.

In our country, the Maruti car will rival the upcoming Hyundai CRETA EV.

The car has V-shaped headlights and alloy wheels

Maruti Suzuki eVX has a lengthy squarish bonnet, a flat nose, a blanked-off grille, and V-shaped headlamps with LED DRLs. It is flanked by black pillars, cameras instead of ORVMs, flared wheel arches, rugged cladding, and aero-style alloy wheels. A raked windscreen and a full-width taillamp grace the rear. In production form, it will be 4,300mm long and shall have a wheelbase of 2,700mm.

It gets a 60kWh battery pack

Maruti Suzuki eVX gets a 60kWh battery pack and promises a range of around 550km. The production-specific model will have a similar battery and a range of roughly 500km. An entry-level version with a 48kWh battery and 400km range will also be introduced.

The SUV might get multiple airbags

In production form, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and EBD.

What about its availability?

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is a concept car and will not head to production. However, its elements will be carried forward to the upcoming EV (codenamed YV8) that will be on sale in 2025 in India.