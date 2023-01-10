Auto

Tata Ace EV deliveries start; priced at Rs. 10 lakh

Tata Ace EV deliveries start; priced at Rs. 10 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 10, 2023, 06:25 pm 2 min read

Tata Ace EV has 154km of range (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has started deliveries of its Ace EV mini truck in India. To recall, it debuted here in May 2022. As for highlights, the four-wheeler has a boxy appearance and lightweight container that can carry a payload of up to 600kg. It draws power from an electric powertrain and delivers a range of up to 154km per charge.

Why does this story matter?

Tata Ace has been on sale in India for almost 20 years, and is the bestseller in the small commercial vehicle segment, commanding a market share of 70%.

The mini truck is now available in all versions, namely petrol, CNG, and EV.

Under fully loaded conditions, the EV can tackle grades of up to 22%. It is witnessing a lot of demand.

The vehicle offers a black grille and window wipers

Tata Ace EV sports a black grille with chrome elements, squarish headlamps, a wide air dan, and window wipers. The mini truck is flanked by two doors, ORVMs, and wheels wrapped in 13-inch tires. A container with a hinged tailgate is there on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a ground clearance of 160mm, a length of 3,800mm, and a turning radius of 4,300mm.

Two seats are available inside

The Tata Ace EV gets a utilitarian cabin with a three-spoke steering wheel, two seats, and a tire pressure monitoring system. A rear-view parking camera, an instrument cluster mounted on the center of the dashboard, and a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch infotainment panel are also available.

It is fueled by a 36hp electric powertrain

Tata Ace EV sits on the company's EVOGEN platform. It houses an IP67-rated 21.3kWh Lithium-ion Iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack mated to a single electric motor. The setup delivers 36hp of power and a peak torque of 130Nm. It permits the truck to deliver a range of 154km on a single charge. An advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking boost the driving range.

Tata Ace EV: Pricing and availability

In India, the Tata Ace EV carries a price tag of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Its first batch has been delivered to Amazon, Trent Limited, Delhivery, DHL, MoEVing, Safexpress, FedEx, Flipkart, and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health.