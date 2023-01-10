Auto

2023 BMW 3 Series Gran-Limousine launched at Rs. 58 lakh

2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is offered in 2 trims (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has launched the 2023 version of its 3 Series Gran Limousine car in India. It is available in two variants: 330Li M Sport and 320Ld M Sport. The car has an updated design and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is available with a choice of 2.0-liter petrol as well as diesel engines.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine offers better looks, more features, and larger dimensions in comparison to its predecessor. Both its trims are offered with an M Sport package as standard.

The car accounts for 14% of the brand's global sales. In our market, it takes on rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Audi A4.

The car flaunts a kidney grille and LED DRLs

The 2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has a sloping roofline, a refreshed kidney grille, large air vents, and sleek headlights with inverted L-shaped LED DRLs. It is flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, and star-spoked alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, wrap-around L-shaped taillamps, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end. It has a length of 4,823mm.

Two engine options are available

The updated BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine runs on a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 258hp of power and 400Nm of torque and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 190hp/400Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The vehicle gets a BMW Curved Display

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has a luxurious cabin with three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, powered seats, and a redesigned center console. It houses a BMW Curved Display for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch iDrive 8 touchscreen infotainment system. The latter supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and a Harman Kardon audio system are also offered.

2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: Pricing

In India, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine starts at Rs. 57.9 lakh for the 330Li M Sport model and goes up to Rs. 59.5 lakh for the 320Ld M Sport variant (all prices, ex-showroom).