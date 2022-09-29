India

Quack's treatment kills Maruti Suzuki intern, dumps body with friend

Quack's treatment kills Maruti Suzuki intern, dumps body with friend

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 29, 2022, 07:24 pm 2 min read

The police have written to a civil surgeon for further action against the accused.

A quack was arrested for allegedly causing death by wrong treatment of a 20-year-old youth interning at Maruti Suzuki India's plant at IMT Manesar near Gurgaon. The CCTV footage from the intern's rented accommodation shows the quack and his friend dumping the body, police said. The accused has been charged with culpable homicide while the quack's accomplice is on the run, PTI reported.

Information Uncle was handed body after postmortem

The deceased, Leeladhar was a native of Jaandwa village in Churu district of Rajasthan. He was interning at the Maruti plant and had rented a PG in nearby Aliar village. Leeladhar's uncle Ramavtar was informed about the death on Tuesday and police handed over the body to him after a postmortem. But Ramavatar had a hunch that his nephew's death was suspicious.

Details Uncle probed the incident

He reviewed the CCTV footage and learned that Leeladhar had a fever. He found that Faieem, the accused quack hailing from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, ran a clinic in Aliar village and was treating his nephew. He said that the accused administered his nephew an injection and asked him to rest at the clinic but his nephew never woke up.

Turn of events Police began investigation after uncle's plaint

The accused, who has no medical degree, then called his friend Subhan. They together dumped the body near the deceased's PG accommodation and fled away. After learning this, Ramavtar filed a police complaint. A police team visited the site again and checked the CCTV footage to verify Ramavtar's claims. After confirming, the police lodged an FIR against both accused.

Action Accused confessed to the crime

The accused were charged with Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 201 (hiding evidence), and Section 34 (in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Faieem was nabbed on Thursday and he confessed to the crime, police said. The police have written to a civil surgeon for further action and will seek custody of the accused.