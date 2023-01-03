Auto

Auto Expo 2023: Toyota to showcase GR Corolla performance hatchback

Jan 03, 2023

Toyota GR Corolla runs on a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota will showcase the GR Corolla hatchback at the Auto Expo 2023 in India. A timeline for its launch here is not available yet. As for the highlights, the performance-oriented hatchback has an aggressive design and a spacious motorsport-inspired cabin. It is backed by a 1.6-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine that puts out a maximum power of 304hp.

Why does this story matter?

The GR Corolla is made by Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) division and it is based on the standard Corolla hatchback on sale globally.

The lightweight car is underpinned by the TNGA platform and offers better looks and performance in comparison to the Corolla.

By showcasing the GR Corolla at the expo, the company wants to gauge the interest of buyers in GR models here.

The car has air vents on the fenders

The Toyota GR Corolla flaunts a sculpted hood, a large grille with wide air vents, and sleek headlights with L-shaped ends. It is flanked by black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, air ducts on the fenders, flared wheel arches, and alloy rims. A pronounced diffuser, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end. It tips the scales at 1,474kg.

The hatchback gets GR-badged seats, aluminum pedals

The Toyota GR Corolla has a spacious blacked-out cabin, featuring GR-badged seats, aluminum pedals, a minimalist dashboard, a large center console, and a leather-trimmed GR steering wheel. The performance hatchback houses a digital instrument cluster, silvered aircon vents, and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

It is fueled by a 304hp, 1.6-liter engine

Toyota GR Corolla runs on a 1.6-liter, three-cylinder, single-scroll, turbocharged engine that puts out a maximum power of 304hp and a peak torque of 370Nm- almost similar to the figures of the Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan. The motor gets a triple-exit exhaust and a part-machined intake port for better performance. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Toyota GR Corolla: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Toyota GR Corolla carries a starting price tag of $36,995 (around Rs. 30.6 lakh). We do not know if and when the performance hatchback will be introduced in India.