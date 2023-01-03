Auto

LML to showcase Star electric scooter at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 03, 2023, 11:42 am 2 min read

Bookings for the LML Star are open (Photo credit: LML)

Lohia Machines Ltd. (LML) has announced that it will showcase its Star scooter at the Auto Expo 2023 to be held in Greater Noida from January 11. To recall, the two-wheeler was unveiled in September 2022 and its bookings are open. It should be launched sometime this year. As for highlights, the vehicle has a futuristic appearance and is backed by an electric powertrain.

Why does this story matter?

In 2022, LML made a comeback in India as an EV maker after a five-year gap. The Star will be the brand's flagship product, and its first EV to head to production.

LML claims that the Star will offer an "unprecedented range, class-leading speed, and advanced technology."

By showcasing it at the Auto Expo, the firm wants to draw the attention of potential buyers.

The scooter has a single-piece seat

The LML Star has a stylish look with a "photosensitive" projector headlamp, a DRL-mounted front apron, an adjustable stepped-up single-piece seat with red highlights, and a pillion grab rail. The electric scooter packs an instrument cluster with an interactive screen, an LED taillight, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It flaunts a dual-tone paint job and gets ambient lighting.

It gets a removable battery pack

The LML Star packs an electric motor linked to a removable battery pack of an unspecified capacity. The company is yet to disclose the power figures, range details, and top speed of the vehicle.

There are disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety equipment, the LML Star is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets hill-hold assist, a reverse mode with parking assist, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

LML Star: Pricing and availability

LML will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Star electric scooter in India at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler should sport a price tag of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).