Kia Sonet, Carens, Seltos, and EV6 become costlier in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 03, 2023, 10:30 am 3 min read

The cars have become costlier by up to Rs. 1 lakh (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

To offset the rising input costs, South Korean automaker Kia Motors has hiked the prices of select models in India. Following the latest price revision, the Sonet, Carens, Seltos, and EV6 have become costlier by up to Rs. 1 lakh. However, the prices of the Carnival MPV remain unchanged and it still starts at Rs. 30.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet: Price starts at Rs. 7.69 lakh

Kia Sonet is now costlier by up to Rs. 40,000. It has a tiger-nose grille, LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Inside, there are ventilated seats, a Bose sound system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. It gets a 1.2-liter petrol engine (81hp/115Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (117hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel motor in 99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm tunes.

Kia Carens: Price begins at Rs. 10.2 lakh

Kia Carens is now up to Rs. 45,000 more expensive. The MPV sports a chrome-surrounded grille, split-style LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. Six/seven seats, an air purifier, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags, are available inside. It runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 113hp/250Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 138hp/242Nm.

Kia Seltos: Price starts at Rs. 10.69 lakh

Kia Seltos has received a price hike of up to Rs. 50,000. It offers a chrome-surrounded mesh grille, LED headlamps, roof rails, alloy rims, and LED taillights. There are five seats, a head-up display, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags inside. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.4-liter T-GDi turbo-petrol mill (138hp/242Nm), and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel unit (113.4hp/250Nm).

Kia EV6: Price begins at Rs, 60.95 lakh

Kia has raised EV6's prices by Rs. 1 lakh. The car gets a sleek grille, swept-back LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a full-width LED taillamp. Inside, there is a sunroof, eight airbags, and a dual 12.3-inch display setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. It is backed by an electric powertrain with a 77.4kWh battery and promises a range of 528km.

Here's a look at Kia's sales in 2022

Kia sold 2,54,556 cars in the calendar year 2022. This marked a 40.19% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 2021 when 1,81,583 units were retailed. Sales volume growth was recorded in all four quarters last year. The bestselling models were Seltos and Sonet with 1,01,569 and 86,251 units retailed, respectively. Like other automakers, Kia is also affected by supply-chain disruptions which cause long waiting periods.