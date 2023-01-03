Auto

Top 5 cars launching in India this January

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 03, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Hyundai will announce the prices of IONIQ 5 later this month (Photo credit: Hyundai)

To start 2023 with a bang, several automakers will introduce their latest cars in India this month. Brands such as BMW, Citroen, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Mahindra will debut new products across segments such as sedans, hatchbacks, and SUVs. We have compiled a list of the best four-wheelers that will make their way to our shores this January. Check them out.

Citroen eC3: Might begin at around Rs. 6 lakh

Citroen eC3 will flaunt a muscular hood, bumper-mounted headlights, a sleek grille, a charging port on the front fender, and C-shaped taillights. Inside, there will be a toggle switch in place of a gear lever, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It will run on an 86hp/143Nm electric powertrain featuring a 30.2kWh battery pack. A range of around 350km is expected.

Mahindra XUV400: Will be sold for around Rs. 15 lakh

Mahindra XUV400 will also be launched this month. It has swept-back LED headlights, a closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts, roof rails, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. The car gets an electric motor linked to a 39.4kWh battery pack. The SUV promises a range of up to 456km.

2023 BMW X1: Might start at around Rs. 42 lakh

Bookings for the BMW X1 are open. The car has an enlarged kidney grille, a lengthy bonnet, LED headlights, roof rails, and alloy wheels. It houses five seats, and a curved panel for the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.7-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system. It gets a 215hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system; a 2.0-liter diesel motor, and a 134hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill.

Hyundai IONIQ 5: Will cost around Rs. 50 lakh

Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be launched at Auto Expo 2023. It has pixelated LED headlights and taillamps, 20-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels, and a black band instead of a grille. There are powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, and Level 2 ADAS functions, inside. It is fueled by a 217hp/350Nm electric powertrain with a 72.6kWh battery. The car delivers a range of 631km per charge.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet: May cost around Rs. 1.3 crore

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet will go official on January 6. The car has a sculpted bonnet, a panamericana grille, a front air splitter, and wrap-around taillamps. Four seats, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and a flat-bottom steering wheel, are available inside. It is backed by a 435hp, 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to an integrated starter generator, that makes an additional 21hp/249Nm.