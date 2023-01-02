Auto

KTM launches 2023 RC 125, RC 200, RC 390 motorbikes

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 02, 2023, 05:48 pm 2 min read

With the new visor, the headlight along with integrated indicators and DRLs stand out

KTM has updated its supersport bike line-up in India, which includes the RC 125, RC 200, and RC 390 models. These bikes now sport a smoked visor, which was first showcased on last year's GP Edition variant. Other than the cosmetic update, the 2023 bikes remain unaltered in terms of pricing, design as well as mechanics.

Why does this story matter?

Last year, KTM upgraded its RC line-up with a refreshed design, a tweaked engine, new wheels, an improved braking setup, and a modernized instrument console.

Now, for this year, the company has added a smoked visor to the RC range. The design change adds to the visual appeal and lends a sportier look to the popular bikes.

The bikes sport cast alloy wheels

The KTM RC 125, RC 200, and RC 390 have a bolt-on subframe, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, blacked-out cast alloy wheels, a new smoked visor, clip-on handlebars, full-LED lighting, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. They weigh 162kg, 160kg, and 172kg, respectively, and have a fuel storage capacity of 13.7-liter. The motorcycles pack an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and KTM's 'MY RIDE' system.

A 6-speed gearbox handles the transmission job

The KTM RC 125, RC 200, and RC 390 are fueled by 124.7cc, 199.5cc, and 373.27cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engines that develop a power of 14.75bhp/12Nm, 24.6bhp/19.2Nm, and 42.9bhp/37Nm, respectively. All three bikes come with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

They have front and rear disc brakes

The KTM RC 125, RC 200, and RC 390 offer disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with a switchable ABS on the RC 125 and dual-channel ABS on the RC 200 and RC 390. Suspension duties are handled by WP-sourced 43mm inverted front forks on the RC 125 and RC 200, and upside-down front forks on the RC 390.

What is the cost of the motorbikes?

KTM has not altered the pricing for the new RC 125, RC 200, and RC 390 models. They still cost Rs. 1,88,640, Rs. 2,14,688, and Rs. 3,16,070, respectively. These are the ex-showroom prices in Delhi.