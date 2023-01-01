Auto

Prior to launch in India, interiors of Citroen eC3 spied

Jan 01, 2023

Citroen eC3 will be offered with two-tone paint schemes. Representative image (Photo credit: Citroen)

French carmaker Citroen has been testing the upcoming all-electric eC3 in India in recent months. In the latest development, the interiors of the EV have been spied on ahead of its launch in early 2023. The hatchback will retain the overall design of its ICE-powered counterpart, barring a few changes such as a toggle switch in place of the conventional gear lever.

Why does this story matter?

Citroen received a warm reception from critics and customers alike for the C3. Riding on the success, the carmaker is now planning to introduce an all-electric model of its capable entry-level SUV.

This move by the brand is likely done to cash on the electrification craze that is currently trending in the automotive industry globally.

The EV is expected to do well in India.

The EV will get bumper-mounted headlights and designer wheel covers

The upcoming Citroen eC3 will likely retain the overall silhouette of its ICE-powered counterpart and flaunt a muscular hood, bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille with prominent Citroen badging, and a wide air dam. The EV will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and steel wheels with designer covers. C-shaped taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear.

It will deliver a range of up to 300km

The technical details of the eC3 are yet to be disclosed by Citroen. However, we expect the electric car to draw power from a single electric motor linked to a 20-30kWh battery pack. It is expected to deliver a range of up to 300km.

The car will feature a 10.0-inch infotainment panel

As seen from the spy shots, the upcoming Citroen eC3 will feature a quirky-looking two-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, square-shaped air vents, a manual AC, a toggle switch in place of a gear lever, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV will pack a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Citroen eC3 will be announced by the carmaker during its launch event, sometime in January. We expect the EV to carry a premium over the ICE-powered car, which starts at Rs. 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.