Auto

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra v/s Renault KWID: Which is better?

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra v/s Renault KWID: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 01, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both cars are equipped with dual airbags

Homegrown carmaker Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off the limited edition S-Presso Xtra in India. The special model gets a few cosmetic and feature updates over the standard version. The hatchback has a steep challenge to overcome in form of the KWID from Renault. Both cars offer a pseudo-SUV look. However, which one offers more practicality and value? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The hatchback segment has been dominated by Maruti Suzuki for over two decades.

With the trend shifting toward SUV body style in recent years, the carmaker introduced the S-Presso in 2019 with a boxy design language to appeal to a wider range of buyers.

However, it was the French marque Renault, that popularized the entry-level SUV category with the KWID in 2015.

Renault KWID is more pleasing to the eye

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra sports a clamshell hood, sweptback halogen headlights, chrome-slatted grille with an upper grille garnish, a silvered skid plate, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and C-shaped taillamps. Renault KWID flaunts a muscular hood, bumper-mounted headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and LED taillights. Both cars ride on steel wheels with covers.

The KWID offers more engine options

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra draws power from a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, K-series (K10C), DualJet petrol engine that generates 65.7hp/89Nm. The Renault KWID is backed by either a 799cc petrol motor that develops 53.26hp/72Nm or a 1.0-liter petrol mill that makes 67hp/91Nm. The transmission duties on both pseudo-SUVs are taken care of by either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra has quirky interiors with red accents

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra has a five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, quirky red-colored accents on the AC vents, door pads, and center console, and premium upholstery with contrasting white stitching and red inserts. Renault KWID gets a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Both hatchbacks are equipped with dual airbags.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Renault KWID is available between Rs. 4.64 lakh and Rs. 5.99 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra edition is expected to carry a premium over the top-spec VXi+ variant, which costs Rs. 5.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the KWID is a better option with its quintessential SUV looks and an overall better value-for-money proposition.