Keeway SR 250 to break cover at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 31, 2022, 05:13 pm 2 min read

Keeway SR 250 will likely get dual-channel ABS. Representative image (Photo credit: Keeway)

Hungarian marque Keeway is planning to start 2023 with a bang by unveiling the SR 250 at the upcoming Auto Expo in India in January. The motorcycle will likely take styling cues from its younger sibling, the SR 125, and will primarily rival the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on our shores. It will be powered by an all-new 250cc, single-cylinder engine.

Why does this story matter?

Keeway entered the Indian market in May this year and has expanded its portfolio to seven two-wheelers.

The QJMotor-owned bikemaker has received a lukewarm response from critics and customers alike, primarily due to the pricing aspect of its offerings.

The brand is now planning to rectify the error by launching the retro-inspired SR 250 to compete against the reigning champion, Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

The motorcycle will flaunt a muscular tank and wire-spoked wheels

The upcoming Keeway SR 250 will retain the design of the SR 125 and will flaunt a muscular fuel tank, a round halogen headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern single-piece seat, a tubular grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and a circular taillamp unit. The retro-inspired motorcycle should likely house a single-pod instrument cluster and ride on 17-inch wire-spoked wheels like its younger sibling.

It will be backed by an all-new 250cc engine

The technical details of the Keeway SR 250 are yet to be disclosed by the bikemaker. However, the motorcycle is expected to feature an all-new 250cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with power figures, likely on par with the Hunter 350 from Royal Enfield.

It will be equipped with telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the upcoming Keeway SR 250 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the retro-inspired motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear end.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Keeway SR 250 will be announced by the bikemaker during its launch event in the coming weeks. We expect the retro motorcycle to be priced at around Rs. 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.