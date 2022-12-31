Auto

Hero MotoCorp commences deliveries of VIDA V1 scooter in India

Hero MotoCorp commences deliveries of VIDA V1 scooter in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 31, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

Hero VIDA V1 features a two-way throttle (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Homegrown automaker Hero MotoCorp has started delivering its first-ever electric scooter, the VIDA V1 in Bengaluru. The company will be delivering the scooter in a phased manner across the country to ensure timely deliveries. The e-scooter is offered in two variants: V1 Pro and V1 Plus. The EV offers a futuristic design language and the convenience of removable battery packs.

Why does this story matter?

With the VIDA V1, Hero MotoCorp took a slightly different approach by implementing feedback and suggestions from existing EV owners across India before its launch.

The e-scooter also comes with a buyback option at 70% of the price tag, providing a sense of security to its buyers.

The EV comes across as one of the most value-for-money offerings on our shores, right now.

The EV flaunts a flat footboard and all-LED lighting setup

The Hero VIDA V1 has a quirky and futuristic design language. It flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, split-type seats, 26-liter under-seat storage, a grab rail, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillight. It houses a 7.0-inch, full-color TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and rides on designer dual-tone alloy wheels.

It promises a range of up to 165km

The Hero VIDA V1 draws power from an electric motor. The V1 Plus is linked to a 3.44kWh removable battery pack, while the V1 Pro gets a larger 3.94kWh unit. The former promises a range of up to 143km, while the latter delivers 165km.

The scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the Hero VIDA V1 comes equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS), regenerative braking, cruise control, parking assist, and riding modes. The suspension duties on the EV are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Hero VIDA V1: Pricing

The Hero VIDA V1 is available in two variants. The VIDA V1 Plus can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 1.28 lakh, while the VIDA V1 Pro costs Rs. 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in Delhi.