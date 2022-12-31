Auto

Toyota Land Cruiser v/s Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Which is better?

Toyota has launched the Land Cruiser LC300 in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.1 crore (ex-showroom). The full-size SUV is the most expensive and luxurious model for the brand on our shores. It goes up against an established contender in the premium SUV segment in form of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. Between these two goliaths, which one offers more value?

Why does this story matter?

The GLS 600 4MATIC is one of the most luxurious offerings by the Maybach division of the German marque Mercedes-Benz.

The full-size SUV offers features such as heated and massaging seats, an MBUX infotainment system, and a premium sound system for an immersive experience.

However, the competition has heated up lately with the entry of the Land Cruiser LC300 from the Japanese automaker Toyota.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is visually more pleasing

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 sports an imposing chrome-slatted grille, tri-beam LED headlights with integrated L-shaped DRLs, 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillights. Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC flaunts a long and muscular bonnet, sleek Matrix LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a chrome-slatted grille, silvered skid plates, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Both SUVs have flared wheel arches and chromed window linings.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC packs a more powerful engine

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is powered by a 3.3-liter, liquid-cooled, twin-turbocharged, V6 diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 305hp/700Nm. The mill is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC runs on a 4.0-liter, V8 petrol motor that is linked to a mild-hybrid system. It develops 550hp/730Nm. It gets a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox. Both SUVs feature an all-wheel-drive system.

Both SUVs feature premium sound systems and ambient lighting

Toyota Land Cruiser has a dual-tone black-and-beige dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a 14-speaker JBL sound system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. Mercedes-Maybach GLS features a minimalist dashboard, Nappa leather upholstery, seats with a massage function, a premium Burmester sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment console. Both cars are equipped with multiple airbags.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 costs Rs. 2.1 crore, while the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC carries a price tag of Rs. 2.92 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). The Maybach GLS 600 offers a premium cabin and a powerful engine. However, our vote goes in favor of the Land Cruiser LC300 for its butch looks, capable all-wheel-drive system, and overall better value-for-money proposition.