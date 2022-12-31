Auto

Aion Hyper GT debuts with drag coefficient of just 0.19

Aion Hyper GT debuts with drag coefficient of just 0.19

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 31, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

2023 Aion Hyper GT features a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array (Photo credit: Aion)

Aion, the EV division of GAC Group, has unveiled the 2023 Hyper GT car for the global markets. It is the second offering under its new 'Hyper' sub-brand of premium vehicles. The company claims that the sedan is one of the most aerodynamic production vehicles, with a drag coefficient of just 0.19. It beats the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S in aerodynamic efficiency.

Why does this story matter?

With aerodynamic efficiency being one of the most important factors considered while developing long-range electric vehicles, every carmaker tries to make a sleek body to reduce drag.

While Lightyear 0 still holds the record for production cars with a drag coefficient of 0.175, the all-new Aion Hyper GT has claimed the second spot by defeating the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S.

The sedan has a sloping roofline and scissor-type front doors

The 2023 Aion Hyper GT follows the brand's modern design language and flaunts a long and sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a closed-off grille, a sloping roofline, and a front air splitter. On the sides, the EV is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, scissor-type front doors, flush-fitting door handles, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 340hp electric motor

The Aion Hyper GT draws power from a rear-mounted electric motor that generates 340hp of maximum power and 430Nm of peak torque. The carmaker is yet to reveal the details regarding the battery pack's capacity.

The EV is equipped with LiDAR-based ADAS functions

On the inside, the 2023 Aion Hyper GT has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist two-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, a glass roof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and LiDAR-based ADAS functions.

2023 Aion Hyper GT: Availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Aion Hyper GT will likely be disclosed by the automaker in the coming weeks. The all-electric sedan will initially be available in the Chinese market.