After 3-years of wait, Tesla delivers first Semi electric truck

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 02, 2022, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Tesla Semi truck has a towing capacity of over 38,000kg (Photo credit: Tesla)

Tesla has finally commenced the deliveries of the much-awaited Semi electric truck in the US market after the initial promise of 2019 was hit with multiple roadblocks. The first unit of the EV was delivered to PepsiCo at the recently hosted delivery event at the company's Gigafactory in Nevada. The "Class 8" multi-axle vehicle promises a range of over 805km with a full load.

Why does this story matter?

While electric mobility solutions are primarily focused on passenger and light commercial vehicles, the ever-expanding freight and cargo industry relies on diesel-powered trucks for their daily runabouts.

However, the trucking sector is slowly warming up to all-electric alternatives with big players such as Volvo, Daimler, and Tesla entering the market.

The Semi has always been one of the most ambitious offerings for the brand.

The truck flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and steel wheels

The Tesla Semi follows the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunts a muscular hood, vertically-stacked LED headlights with DRLs, a closed-off grille, a rounded front bumper, a large canopy, and multiple auxiliary LED lights. The truck is flanked on the sides by large pillar-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted handles, large windows, flared wheel arches, and steel wheels. Circular LED taillights grace at the rear end.

It promises a range of over 805km on single charge

The Tesla Semi draws power from a tri-motor setup with carbon-sleeved rotors paired with a large battery pack. The company claims a driving range of over 805km on a single charge, with a full load of over 38,000kg.

The EV features multiple airbags and ADAS functions

On the inside, the Tesla Semi has an airy and spacious cabin with user-configurable sleeper space. The e-truck features a minimalist dashboard design with a centrally-positioned driver's seat and a multifunctional steering wheel, premium fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, multiple side-mounted storages, and two large displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment purposes. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Tesla Semi: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing of the Semi will not be available to the general public as the trucks are primarily meant for sale for commercial fleet operation. Tesla has commenced the deliveries of the much-awaited EV in the US market.