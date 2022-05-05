Auto

Royal Enfield Scram 411 becomes cheaper in India: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 05, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 was launched in India this March (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Home-grown bikemaker Royal Enfield has reduced the prices of its Scram 411 by Rs. 2,845 in India, just two months after its launch in March this year. The two-wheeler now starts at Rs. 2.03 lakh, following the latest price revision. The ADV is powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder engine sourced from the Himalayan, but gets revised ergonomics for daily commute within the city.

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield has been able to achieve success in the entry-level ADV segment with its popular model, the Himalayan. It is now trying to replicate the same feat with its road-biased version, the Scram 411.

The reduction in prices is an attempt to maintain the price gap between the scrambler and its touring counterpart. This should attract a lot of potential buyers.

Design The bike has spoked wheels and 15-liter fuel tank

Royal Enfield Scram 411 shares major design elements with its sibling, the Himalayan. It has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a round halogen headlight. The bike also features a semi-digital instrument console, an LED taillight, and rides on spoked wheels shod in tubeless tires. It can store 15-liter of fuel.

Information It runs on a 24hp, 411cc engine

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Scram 411: Pricing

In India, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 now starts at Rs. 2.03 lakh for the Graphite Series model and goes up to Rs. 2.08 lakh for the variant clad in a White Flame/Silver Spirit shade (all prices, ex-showroom).