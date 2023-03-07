Auto

2024 Hyundai KONA SUV goes official: Check variants and features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 07, 2023, 03:10 pm 2 min read

2024 Hyundai KONA is offered with petrol and electric powertrains (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed the 2024 version of its KONA SUV. It is available in both petrol and EV guises and will be up for grabs by the end of this year. As for the highlights, the car bears a head-turning appearance and offers a spacious cabin with a long list of tech-based features, including ADAS.

The 2024 Hyundai KONA delivers improved looks, larger dimensions, and more luxury in comparison to its predecessor. The changes can be described as a gentle evolution rather than a radical transformation.

Akin to its predecessor, the new car should also make its way to the Indian market. It will probably arrive here as a completely built unit (CBU).

The car has roof rails and full-width light bars

The 2024 Hyundai KONA has a lengthy bonnet, a full-width "seamless horizon" LED light bar, and headlights on the sides of the bumper. The KONA EV also gets a charging port at the front. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish silvered wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and a full-width taillamp grace the rear end.

Two 12.3-inch screens are offered inside

The new Hyundai KONA has a spacious 5-seater cabin with heated front seats, ambient lighting, a 12.0-inch head-up display, a backlit floating-style dashboard, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses two 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and an ADAS suite.

The KONA EV promises 490km of range

The KONA is offered with 2.0-liter petrol and 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engines. They are linked to front/all-wheel drive systems, and their power figures are unavailable. In the EV guise, a front-mounted electric motor is linked to a 48.4kWh or a 65.4kWh battery pack. The variant with a smaller battery delivers 342km of range, while with the bigger unit, 490km of range can be covered.

2024 Hyundai KONA: Pricing

The pricing details of the 2024 Hyundai KONA are yet to be revealed. However, in the US, the car is expected to carry a starting price tag of around $24,000 (roughly Rs. 19.6 lakh).