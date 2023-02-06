Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica arrive as final pure V12 cars
Italian automaker Lamborghini has unveiled two one-off cars named Invencible and Autentica. The former is a coupe, while the latter is a roadster. The ultra-premium duo serves as a swansong for the petrol-powered V12 engine before the company enters the hybrid era. The vehicles have a head-turning appearance and a luxurious two-seater cabin. They should hit a top speed of 355km/h.
Why does this story matter?
- The Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are built on the Aventador platform introduced 12 years back. The lightweight supercars offer the perfect combination of good looks and performance.
- They mark the finale of the pure V12 mill, as the firm is heading toward electrification later this year.
- Sadly, the duo will not be up for grabs in India.
The cars have a large wing and triple exhaust tips
Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica, draw styling cues from the brand's Reventon, Veneno, Essenza SCV12, and Sesto Elemento models. They have a carbon fiber body, a sculpted hood, a prominent front splitter V-shaped headlights, blacked-out wheels, a large rear wing, clustered taillights, and three exhaust tips. The Invencible flaunts a Rosso Efesto (red) shade, while the Autentica is finished in a Grigio Titans (gray) color.
They are backed by a 769hp, V12 engine
The Invencible and Autentica run on a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that generates 769hp/720Nm. The motor is linked to a 7-speed ISR gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The vehicles are expected to sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and hit a top-speed of 355km/h.
Two seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel are available inside
Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica have a luxurious two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, 3D-printed AC vents, a large center console that divides the driver and passenger seats, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. They house a digital instrument cluster but miss out on an infotainment system. Depending on the model, there are red or neon accents. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.
Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the one-off Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are yet to be disclosed. However, in the US, the two cars should cost well over $500,000 (around Rs. 4.13 crore).