Auto

Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica arrive as final pure V12 cars

Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica arrive as final pure V12 cars

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 06, 2023, 05:30 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are one-off models (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian automaker Lamborghini has unveiled two one-off cars named Invencible and Autentica. The former is a coupe, while the latter is a roadster. The ultra-premium duo serves as a swansong for the petrol-powered V12 engine before the company enters the hybrid era. The vehicles have a head-turning appearance and a luxurious two-seater cabin. They should hit a top speed of 355km/h.

Why does this story matter?

The Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are built on the Aventador platform introduced 12 years back. The lightweight supercars offer the perfect combination of good looks and performance.

They mark the finale of the pure V12 mill, as the firm is heading toward electrification later this year.

Sadly, the duo will not be up for grabs in India.

The cars have a large wing and triple exhaust tips

Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica, draw styling cues from the brand's Reventon, Veneno, Essenza SCV12, and Sesto Elemento models. They have a carbon fiber body, a sculpted hood, a prominent front splitter V-shaped headlights, blacked-out wheels, a large rear wing, clustered taillights, and three exhaust tips. The Invencible flaunts a Rosso Efesto (red) shade, while the Autentica is finished in a Grigio Titans (gray) color.

They are backed by a 769hp, V12 engine

The Invencible and Autentica run on a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that generates 769hp/720Nm. The motor is linked to a 7-speed ISR gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The vehicles are expected to sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and hit a top-speed of 355km/h.

Two seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel are available inside

Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica have a luxurious two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, 3D-printed AC vents, a large center console that divides the driver and passenger seats, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. They house a digital instrument cluster but miss out on an infotainment system. Depending on the model, there are red or neon accents. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the one-off Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are yet to be disclosed. However, in the US, the two cars should cost well over $500,000 (around Rs. 4.13 crore).