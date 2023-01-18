Auto

Aston-Martin DBS 770 Ultimate debuts as brand's most-powerful car ever

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 18, 2023, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate runs on a 5.2-liter V12 engine (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

British automaker Aston Martin has introduced its DBS 770 Ultimate car. It is available in coupe and convertible styles, and its production is limited to 499 units. As for highlights, the four-wheeler has a stunning appearance and an opulent cabin with a variety of tech-based facilities. It is fueled by a 5.2-liter V12 engine that puts out 759hp of power.

Why does this story matter?

Aston Martin is bidding adieu to the DBS with the 770 Ultimate variant. The company claims it to be its most powerful production car ever.

The limited-run vehicle has been introduced as part of the brand's centenary celebrations, and all its units are already sold out.

Its perfect combination of good looks and performance will make it a sight to behold on the roads.

The car has 21-inch wheels and quad exhausts

The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate has a sloping roofline, a lengthy clamshell hood with a horseshoe-shaped vent, a prominent front splitter, and eye-shaped headlights. It is flanked by two doors, sleek ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 21-inch wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero tires. Carbon fiber sills, a diffuser, sleek taillights, and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end.

It attains a top speed of 340km/h

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate draws power from a 5.2-liter V12 engine that generates 759hp of power and 900.2Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a ZF-built 8-speed automatic gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential. The car has a top speed of 340km/h.

The vehicle gets a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate has a luxurious cabin, featuring Sports Plus seats wrapped in semi-aniline leather and quilted Alcantara upholstery. A center armrest with a laser-etched 'DBS 770 Ultimate' badge, doorsill plaques with the model designation, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel are also offered. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel as well.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate have not been disclosed. However, it surely carries a hefty premium over the standard DBS which starts at $333,686 (around Rs. 2.7 crore) in the US. All units of the car have been sold. Its production will begin in Q1 of 2023, and deliveries will commence later this year.