Mahindra Scorpio-N gets 5 new trims: Check prices, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 27, 2022, 02:46 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Scorpio-N now has 30 variants (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra's Scorpio-N SUV has received five new variants in India. They are Z2 petrol (E), Z2 diesel (E), Z4 petrol (E), Z4 diesel (E), and Z4 diesel (E) AWD. The latest trims look similar to the standard car but offer new features such as electronic stability control (ESC) and hill hold assist. They are offered with petrol and diesel engine options.

Why does this story matter?

The Scorpio-N is one of Mahindra's most popular cars in India and has a lengthy waiting period (of up to two years). The introduction of new variants will surely boost its sales.

In our market, the stylish four-wheeler takes on rivals such as the Tata Harrier, Mahindra Thar, and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The Scorpio-N now has a total of 30 trims.

The car has 18-inch wheels and LED headlights

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has a sculpted bonnet, a grille with vertical slats, a wide air vent, projector LED headlights, and fog lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, vertically-positioned LED taillamps, a window wiper, and a raked windscreen are available on the rear end.

Multiple powertrain options are available

The Mahindra Scorpio-N draws power from a 203hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, and a 175hp, 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill. The motors are linked to a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system.

The SUV gets 6 airbags and ESC

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, six airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Pricing

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N variants start at Rs. 12.49 lakh for the Z2 Petrol (E) MT model, and go up to Rs. 16.94 lakh for the Z4 Diesel (E) MT AWD trim. Meanwhile, the standard car falls in the Rs. 11.99-23.9 lakh bracket (ex-showroom).