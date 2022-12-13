Auto

Maruti Suzuki WagonR's flex-fuel prototype revealed at SIAM's expo

Maruti Suzuki WagonR's flex-fuel prototype revealed at SIAM's expo

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 13, 2022, 04:14 pm 2 min read

Ethanol-powered Maruti Suzuki WagonR rides on 15-inch steel wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has showcased a one-off flex-fuel prototype of its highly popular model, the WagonR. It was shown at the technology demonstration organized by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers in New Delhi yesterday. The prototype is designed to run on ethanol blends between E20 and E85. The brand claims a reduction of up to 79% in tailpipe emissions compared to the petrol-powered model.

Why does this story matter?

With the Union government pushing the use of ethanol under India's Ethanol Blending Program, many automakers showcased their flex-fuel offerings and their commitment to a greener future at the technology demonstration yesterday.

Touted as the country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki revealed a fully-functional prototype of the ethanol-powered WagonR.

The company claims the car is designed and developed locally with support from Suzuki, Japan.

The hatchback flaunts swept-back halogen headlights

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR's flex-fuel prototype retains the tall-boy silhouette of the petrol-powered model and flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet, swept-back halogen headlights, a chrome-accentuated grille, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the car is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, and 15-inch steel wheels. Vertically-positioned taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a window wiper are available at the rear end.

A few modifications are done to make it flex-fuel ready

The ethanol-powered Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets a new fuel system with a heated fuel rail, an ethanol sensor for ethanol percentage detection, an upgraded engine management system, a fuel pump, and a fuel injector for better durability. The exact specifications are yet to be revealed.

The car features dual airbags and an engine immobilizer

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex-fuel prototype gets a spacious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, fabric upholstery, manual AC, an engine start/stop button, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, and an engine immobilizer.

How much will it cost?

While the showcased vehicle is a prototype, Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce its first flex-fuel car in the compact segment by 2025. If launched, the ethanol-powered WagonR will carry a premium over the regular model, which starts at Rs. 5.47 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.