Auto

2023 BMW X7 SUV launched at Rs. 1.2 core

2023 BMW X7 SUV launched at Rs. 1.2 core

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 17, 2023, 02:32 pm 2 min read

2023 BMW X7 is offered in 2 trims (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has launched the facelifted X7 SUV in India. It is available in two versions: xDrive40i M Sport and xDrive40d M Sport. The car flaunts the company's new design language and gets a tweaked cabin with a bevy of tech features. It is available with a choice of 3.0-liter petrol and diesel engines, both with mild-hybrid technology.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 BMW X7 promises better looks, improved powertrains, and more features in comparison to its predecessor.

The car is being locally manufactured at the brand's factory in Chennai and should rack up decent sales in our country.

In the Indian market, the premium four-wheeler takes on rivals such as the Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Audi Q7.

The SUV has 20-inch wheels and LED taillights

The 2023 BMW X7 flaunts a muscular bonnet, split LED headlights, a large kidney grille with an integrated lighting element, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, restyled LED taillights connected by a chrome strip and dual exhaust tips grace the rear.

The four-wheeler gets heated seats and a sunroof

The 2023 BMW X7 has a cabin with four-zone auto climate control, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a three-spoke steering wheel. The SUV houses a curved screen for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system running on iDrive 8. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Petrol and diesel engine choices are offered

The new BMW X7 runs on a 3.0-liter petrol engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system that makes 48hp/70Nm. The combined setup delivers 381hp/520Nm. A 3.0-liter diesel mill with mild-hybrid technology is also available. It generates 340hp/700Nm. The motors are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. Electronically controlled dampers and adaptive air suspension ensure better performance.

2023 BMW X7: Pricing

In India, the xDrive40i M Sport and xDrive40d M Sport versions of the 2023 BMW X7 carry a price tag of Rs. 1.22 crore and Rs. 1.25 crore, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings are open and deliveries will commence in March.