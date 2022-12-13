Auto

Deliveries of 2022 Range Rover Sport now underway in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 13, 2022, 05:26 pm 2 min read

Range Rover Sport rolls on 22-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Land Rover)

British SUV specialist Land Rover has begun delivering the new Range Rover Sport model in India. The brand launched the car in May this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.64 crore (ex-showroom) and opened the order books shortly after the launch. The updated four-wheeler is offered in four trims: Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition.

Why does this story matter?

Land Rover introduced the Range Rover Sport in 2005 (codename: L320). It was touted as the most capable performance-oriented SUV by critics and customers alike.

With the recent onslaught of SUVs such as the Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Urus, and Dodge Durango, the Range Rover Sport has tough competition for the champion's crown.

However, the brand has upped its game with the new 2022 model.

The SUV flaunts flush-fitted door handles and 22-inch alloy wheels

The new Range Rover Sport is underpinned by the brand's MLA-Flex platform and flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, a sleek black grille, swept-back projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and dual shark-fin antennas grace the rear end.

It is offered with two powertrain options

The Range Rover Sport draws power from a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbo-diesel engine that generates 346hp/700Nm and a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbo-petrol mill that makes 400hp/550Nm. The transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by an 8-speed "ZF" automatic gearbox.

It features ventilated front seats and multiple ADAS functions

On the inside, the Range Rover Sport has a luxurious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard design, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.1-inch floating-type Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Range Rover Sport: Pricing

Deliveries of the Range Rover Sport have commenced in India. The SUV starts at Rs. 1.64 crore for the entry-level Dynamic SE variant and goes up to Rs. 1.84 crore for the range-topping First Edition model (all prices, ex-showroom).