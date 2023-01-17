2024 Porsche Cayenne to get visual tweaks and improved powertrains
German automaker Porsche will introduce its 2024 Cayenne in the global markets later this year. As for highlights, the car will have a revised design, an upgraded suspension setup, and a tweaked cabin with a long list of tech-based equipment. Under the hood, it will be offered with a choice of V6 petrol, V8 petrol, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
Why does this story matter?
- For 2024, Porsche will give Cayenne some nifty upgrades instead of just a facelift.
- It should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in the global markets and might also make its way to India as a completely built unit.
- What we do know is that the four-wheeler will bear a hefty price tag and shall raise competition in the luxury car segment.
The car will have LED headlights and dual exhausts
The 2024 Porsche Cayenne will have a sculpted bonnet, wide air dams, a large grille, and eye-shaped LED headlights. It will be flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish wheels shod in 31-inch tires. A roof-mounted antenna, a raked windscreen, a full-width LED light bar, and dual exhaust tips will be available on the rear end.
It will get a cooled wireless charging pad
The new Porsche Cayenne will have a luxurious cabin, featuring a contoured steering wheel, a cooled wireless smartphone charging pad, and a toggle-style gear selector. It will pack a 12.7-inch curved instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A 10.9-inch polarized display for the front passenger will also be available. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.
Multiple powertrain options will be offered
The new Cayenne will run on a 3.0-liter, V6 turbo-petrol engine (349hp/500.2Nm) and a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 mill (469hp/600.6Nm). A 464hp plug-in hybrid powertrain, in which the 3.0-liter V6 will be linked to a 174hp electric motor and a 25.9kWh battery, will also be offered. PASM adaptive dampers, a revised rear-axle steering system, and an optimized rear torque-vectoring system will ensure better performance.
2024 Porsche Cayenne: Pricing and availability
Porsche will disclose the availability and pricing details of the 2024 Cayenne at the time of its debut. However, in the US, it should carry a significant premium over the current model which begins at $73,650 (around Rs. 60.2 lakh).