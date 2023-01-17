Auto

2024 Porsche Cayenne to get visual tweaks and improved powertrains

Jan 17, 2023

2024 Porsche Cayenne will get LED headlamps (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche will introduce its 2024 Cayenne in the global markets later this year. As for highlights, the car will have a revised design, an upgraded suspension setup, and a tweaked cabin with a long list of tech-based equipment. Under the hood, it will be offered with a choice of V6 petrol, V8 petrol, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The car will have LED headlights and dual exhausts

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne will have a sculpted bonnet, wide air dams, a large grille, and eye-shaped LED headlights. It will be flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish wheels shod in 31-inch tires. A roof-mounted antenna, a raked windscreen, a full-width LED light bar, and dual exhaust tips will be available on the rear end.

It will get a cooled wireless charging pad

The new Porsche Cayenne will have a luxurious cabin, featuring a contoured steering wheel, a cooled wireless smartphone charging pad, and a toggle-style gear selector. It will pack a 12.7-inch curved instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A 10.9-inch polarized display for the front passenger will also be available. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

Multiple powertrain options will be offered

The new Cayenne will run on a 3.0-liter, V6 turbo-petrol engine (349hp/500.2Nm) and a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 mill (469hp/600.6Nm). A 464hp plug-in hybrid powertrain, in which the 3.0-liter V6 will be linked to a 174hp electric motor and a 25.9kWh battery, will also be offered. PASM adaptive dampers, a revised rear-axle steering system, and an optimized rear torque-vectoring system will ensure better performance.

2024 Porsche Cayenne: Pricing and availability

Porsche will disclose the availability and pricing details of the 2024 Cayenne at the time of its debut. However, in the US, it should carry a significant premium over the current model which begins at $73,650 (around Rs. 60.2 lakh).