Auto

BMW, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota to launch new cars this month

BMW, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota to launch new cars this month

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 07, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

There are 5 car launches in India this month (Photo credit: BMW)

Automakers in India are planning to end the year with a bang. Brands such as BMW, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota will introduce their latest cars in our market this month. The upcoming launches will comprise facelifted iterations, new models, as well as CNG variants. Here is our list of all the important launches that will take place this December.

2022 BMW M340i xDrive: Should cost around Rs. 70 lakh

The BMW M340i xDrive will arrive here on December 10. It sports a sloping roofline, sleek headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, a kidney grille, heated ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The four-wheeler gets powered front seats, ambient lighting, a BMW Curved Display, and Dynamic cruise control. It is fueled by a 3.0-liter, inline 6-cylinder, 24-valve engine that generates 382hp of power and 500Nm of torque.

BMW X7: Should start at around Rs. 1.2 crore

The facelifted BMW X7 will also be launched in India on December 10. The car has a chrome-surrounded kidney grille, a split-style LED headlight setup, and alloy wheels. Inside, there are multi-contour seats, a panoramic sunroof, an iDrive 8 infotainment system, and a 360-degree-view camera. It runs on a 375hp, 3.0-liter inline-six engine and a 523hp, 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 motor, with a mild-hybrid assist.

BMW XM: Likely to cost around Rs. 2 crore

BMW XM will also debut here on December 10. The SUV flaunts a large kidney grille with copper-colored surrounds, split-type LED headlights, alloy wheels, LED taillights, and quad exhaust tips. There is ambient lighting, a head-up display, ventilated seats, ADAS, and a touchscreen infotainment system, inside. It is backed by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine paired with an electric motor. The setup delivers 644hp/800Nm.

Grand Vitara CNG: Should start above Rs. 10.45 lakh

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Grand Vitara's CNG version this month. It will offer a chrome-surrounded grille, split-style headlights, roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, there will be ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. It will run on a 1.5-liter engine that makes 87hp in CNG guise.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG: Will cost above Rs. 10.45 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG will also go official in December. The car will boast a chrome-finished grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be offered inside. It will be mechanically identical to the Grand Vitara CNG.