Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV recalled over issue with seatbelts

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 06, 2022, 05:46 pm 2 min read

Toyota has recalled 994 units of the car (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has recalled 994 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India over a possible fault in the seatbelt shoulder height adjuster, which might cause disassembly. The affected units were manufactured at the company's factory in Bidadi, Karnataka, and may also impact Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is identical to Hyryder under the skin. Toyota will get in touch with the customers.

What is the issue?

Toyota believes that a defect in a particular section of the front seatbelt shoulder height adjuster could lead to a breakdown of the assembly. To date, no incidents of failure have been reported. The company will get in touch with the buyers. The models will be inspected at authorized service centers and the faulty parts if any, will be replaced.

A look at Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Urban Cruiser Hyryder sports a sculpted hood, a chrome-finished grille, sleek LED headlights, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Inside, there are ventilated seats, a head-up display, six airbags, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It runs on a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system (100hp/135Nm) and a 1.5-liter TNGA engine (91hp/122Nm) mated to an electric motor (79hp/141Nm).

How much does it cost?

In India, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder starts at Rs. 10.48 lakh for the base E Mild-Hybrid MT model and goes up to Rs. 18.99 lakh for the top-spec V Strong-Hybrid variant (all prices, ex-showroom).