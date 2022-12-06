Auto

Munro Mk1 debuts as world's most capable all-electric 4x4 off-roader

Munro Mk1 promises 306km of range (Photo credit: Munro Vehicles)

Scotland-based Munro Vehicles has introduced its Mk1 off-roader. Deliveries of the electric vehicle will commence next year. As for the highlights, the go-anywhere machine has a boxy design and a spacious rugged-looking cabin with plenty of tech-based features. It is offered with a choice of two electric powertrains and delivers a range of up to 306km on a single charge.

The Munro Mk1 is an imposing vehicle built by hand, and the company claims it is the world's "most capable all-electric 4x4" model.

The four-wheeler is meant for customers associated with the mining, farming, and construction sectors.

It can carry payloads of up to 1,000kg and has the ability to traverse difficult terrains with ease. It is unlikely to debut in India.

The vehicle has circular headlights and flared wheel arches

Mk1 sits on a galvanized steel ladder chassis and has a flat bonnet, a rectangular panel instead of a grille, and headlights with circular lighting clusters. It is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and black wheels shod in off-road-biased tires. A tailgate and circular LED taillamps grace the rear. It has 480mm ground clearance and can wade through up to 800mm water depth.

Wireless phone charging pads are available inside

The Munro Mk1 has a rugged-looking cabin, featuring switchgear that has to be operated using gloves. The four-wheeler houses a flat-bottom steering wheel, two wireless phone charging pads, and dual 240V sockets for powering appliances such as kettles and microwaves. A digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support are also available.

It attains a top speed of 129km/h

Munro Mk1 offers a choice of 295hp and 375hp electric motors linked to 61kWh or 82kWh battery packs. The four-wheeler sprints from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds, hits a top speed of 129km/h, and delivers a maximum range of 306km per charge. An all-wheel-drive system, a two-speed transfer box, and a central locking differential ensure better performance. It can tow up to 3,500kg.

Munro Mk1: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Munro Mk1 electric off-roader with a 130-inch wheelbase bears a starting price figure of £49,995 (around Rs. 50.3 lakh). Deliveries of the hand-built car will commence sometime in 2023.