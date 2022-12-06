Auto

Kawasaki is planning to launch KLX 150BF bike in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 06, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki KLX 150BF runs on a 144cc engine (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki is considering launching the KLX 150BF dual-purpose motorbike in India. To recall, it was showcased at the India Bike Week 2022. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a barebones design with raised fenders and a high-mounted exhaust. It draws power from a 144cc, air-cooled, four-stroke engine that generates a maximum power of 11hp.

Why does this story matter?

The demand for adventure-oriented dual-purpose motorcycles in India is slowly growing and we believe Kawasaki's KLX 150BF will be a decent addition to the segment.

Once it goes on sale in our market, the two-wheeler should attract quite a few buyers. It will rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan on our shores.

We are now waiting for an official confirmation from Kawasaki.

The motorbike has spoked rims and a halogen headlight

The Kawasaki KLX 150BF has raised front and rear fenders, a handlebar with knuckle guards, a single-piece seat, and a bash plate for added protection. The bike packs a halogen headlamp with bulb indicators, high-mounted upswept exhaust, and rides on spoked wheels shod in block pattern tires for off-roading. It can store 6.9 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 118kg.

It runs on an 11hp, 144cc engine

The Kawasaki KLX 150BF is fueled by a 144cc, air-cooled, four-stroke engine that generates a maximum power of 11hp and a peak torque of 11.3Nm. The motor is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki KLX 150BF dual-purpose bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 35 mm inverted forks on the front side and a Uni-Trak shock absorber with a five-way adjustable preload on the rear end.

Kawasaki KLX 150BF: Pricing and availability

Kawasaki will disclose the pricing and availability information of the KLX 150BF in India at the time of its debut. However, the two-wheeler is tipped to sport a price figure of over Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).