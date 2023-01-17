Auto

Citroen eC3 bookings start January 22: Check features and range

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 17, 2023, 12:27 pm 2 min read

Citroen eC3 will go on sale in February

French automaker Citroen has finally revealed its eC3 hatchback in India. Its bookings will commence on January 22 and will be up for grabs from February onward. Barring a few cosmetic changes, the car looks similar to the C3 model both inside and out. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 320km per charge.

Why does this story matter?

The Citroen eC3 is the electric-powered version of the C3 hatchback on sale in India and boasts a high degree of localization.

It comes in two variants: Live and Feel. Its main rival on our shores is the Tata Tiago EV.

If the company is able to price it competitively in our market, the car should witness decent sales.

The car sports roof rails and a charging port

The Citroen eC3 has a lengthy hood, a sleek chromed grille, split-style headlights with LED DRLs, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by roof rails, dual-tone ORVMs, a charging port on the front fender, flared wheel arches, and stylish alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a skid plate are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It attains a top speed of 107km/h

Citroen eC3 packs a 29.2kWh battery pack linked to an electric motor. The setup generates 57hp/143Nm and allows the car to sprint from 0-60km/h in 6.8 seconds, and hit a top speed of 107km/h. The vehicle promises a range of 320km per charge.

The hatchback gets a four-speaker sound system

The Citroen eC3 has a spacious cabin with a height-adjustable driver's seat, a four-speaker sound system, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology with 35 features. The safety of the passengers is ensured by ABS, EBD, and multiple airbags.

Citroen eC3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Citroen eC3 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the car is expected to cost around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Its bookings will start on January 22.