Mahindra XUV400 EV launched at Rs. 16 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 17, 2023, 10:03 am 2 min read

Mahindra XUV400 is offered in 3 variants (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has launched its XUV400 EV in India. It is available in three variants and its price starts at Rs. 15.99 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing design and a spacious cabin with connected car technology. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 456km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

The Mahindra XUV400 broke cover in September last year and is the brand's first all-electric SUV.

The car promises good looks, a long list of features, and decent performance. All of these should endear it to buyers in India.

In our market, the four-wheeler takes on rivals such as the MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon EV.

The car has 16-inch wheels and projector headlights

The Mahindra XUV400 has a muscular hood, a blanked-off grille with the Twin Peaks logo, a wide air vent, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and copper-colored inserts. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A spoiler and LED taillights grace the rear. It is available in six colors, including Arctic Blue, Napoli Black, and Everest White.

The vehicle gets 6 airbags and a sunroof

The Mahindra XUV400 has a spacious cabin with an electric sunroof, 60:40 split rear seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch AdrenoX touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and connected car technology. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, and a reverse parking camera.

Three driving modes are available

The Mahindra XUV400 gets a 150hp/310Nm electric motor linked to a 34.5kWh or a 39.4kWh battery. With the smaller battery, the car delivers a range of 375km per charge, while with the 39.4kWh unit, it promises 456km. The vehicle sprints from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds and hits a top speed of 150km/h. It also gets three driving modes: Fun, Fast, and Fearless.

Mahindra XUV400: Pricing and availability

The Mahindra XUV400 starts at Rs. 15.99 lakh for the EC model and goes up to Rs. 18.99 lakh for the EL variant (all prices, ex-showroom). These are introductory prices and are only valid for the first 5,000 units of each variant. Bookings for the car will commence on January 26 and deliveries will start sometime in March.