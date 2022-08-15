Auto

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic first impression: Popular SUV gets updated

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Aug 15, 2022, 09:46 am 3 min read

Mahindra Scorpio Classic's prices will be announced on August 20

The Scorpio is one of the most popular nameplates within the Mahindra portfolio and with the launch of Scorpio N, the automaker was clear in stating that the current model would continue as well. Mahindra has taken this opportunity to update the Scorpio and christen it as 'Scorpio Classic.' The SUV gets a new diesel powertrain and many styling changes. Here's our first impression.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Scorpio is an iconic product and with the Scorpio N going upmarket, there was still demand for the current Scorpio as a more basic off-roader.

That said, Mahindra has added crucial updates and made it a more modern SUV as a result.

This story aims at providing a first look with a detailed analysis of the changes, including the new diesel engine.

Exterior The car gets a new grille

The Scorpio Classic has a redesigned front look with extensive changes. There is a new grille and SUV logo that are also there on the Scorpio N. Elsewhere, the front bumper is all new along with new headlamps and DRLs. There are also new 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-tone cladding. The rear lighting signature is also influenced by older Scorpio models.

Interiors The interior gets a more premium upholstery

Inside, the Scorpio Classic gets a dual-tone beige/black color combination along with a wood finish on the center console. There are quilted seats as well along with a more premium upholstery on offer. The Scorpio Classic is available as a seven- or nine-seater while also getting an option of adding captain seats in the second row. The nine-seater gets side-facing third row seats.

Features From automatic climate control to cruise control

The Scorpio Classic gets a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system while packing in features like phone mirroring and rear parking sensors. It also gets features like steering-mounted audio and phone controls, automatic climate control system, cruise control, and 16GB internal storage capacity. That said, it only offers dual airbags and misses out on many premium features which the Scorpio N provides.

Performance The car gets a new diesel engine

The Scorpio Classic gets a new 2.2-liter diesel powertrain which develops 130hp/300Nm. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox. Unlike the Scorpio N, the Scorpio Classic does not get a petrol engine or an automatic gearbox. However, the new diesel engine has been tuned for more refinement along with the gearbox having shorter throws.

Our estimate How much will it cost?

We expect prices to hover between Rs. 11-18 lakh (ex-showroom) and that would be a nominal increase over the current Scorpio prices. The changes including new features and the new powertrain will certainly justify the price increase due to the benefits of better efficiency and more practicality. Overall, the Scorpio Classic retains its charm and will continue to be a popular option.