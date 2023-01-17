Auto

QJ SRK 400RR debuts at Auto Expo 2023: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 17, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

QJ SRK 400RR will rival the KTM RC 390 in India (Photo credit: QJ Motor)

QJ Motor unveiled its SRK 400RR bike in India at the Auto Expo 2023. We do not know when it will be launched here. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a fully-faired look and offers many latest features, including full-LED illumination. It draws power from a 400cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of around 41hp.

Why does this story matter?

The QJ SRK 400RR is the fully-faired version of the SRK 400 naked bike on sale in India.

If introduced here, the two-wheeler will make its way to our shores as a completely built unit (CBU) and will raise the competition in the market.

The sporty vehicle will take on rivals such as the KTM RC 390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300.

The bike has a windshield and underbelly exhaust

The QJ SRK 400RR has a muscular fuel tank, fairings with vents, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, a raised windscreen, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and an upswept tail section. The bike packs a color TFT instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on stylish blacked-out wheels. It can store 14 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 191kg.

It runs on a 400cc engine

The QJ SRK 400RR is fueled by a 400cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 40.9hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the QJ SRK 400RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and oil-damped coil spring on the rear end.

QJ SRK 400RR: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the QJ SRK 400RR in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the SRK 400 which starts at Rs. 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom).