Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 debuts at Rs. 3.5 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 16, 2023, 08:05 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is offered in 3 trims (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has finally launched its Super Meteor 650 cruiser in India. It is available in three variants, namely Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a retro-inspired design and offers a long list of features, including full-LED illumination. It is fueled by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 47.5hp.

Why does this story matter?

The Super Meteor 650 is Royal Enfield's flagship model. It is the third bike in its 650cc line-up, after the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

The vehicle is built on the brand's J-series platform and packs a parallel-twin engine with excellent NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels.

It will surely raise the rivalry in the Indian market.

The bike has split seats and dual exhausts

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a retro-inspired design, featuring a lengthy windscreen, a wide handlebar, dual side-mounted exhausts, and split-style seats with a cushioned pillion backrest. The bike houses an all-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation, and rides on alloy wheels. It can store 15.7 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 241kg.

It runs on a 648cc, parallel-twin engine

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is underpinned by the J-series platform. Akin to its 650cc siblings, it is fueled by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 47hp/52Nm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

There are disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Dual-channel ABS is also offered to avoid skidding on the roads. The suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front end and twin shock absorbers on the rear side.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Price

In India, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 starts at Rs. 3.49 lakh for the Astral model, Interstellar costs Rs. 3.64 lakh, and the range-topping Celestial tourer model is priced at Rs. 3.79 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings are now open.