Auto

Auto Expo 2023: MBP introduces M502N, C1002V bikes in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 16, 2023, 04:59 pm 3 min read

The MBP M502N has a 486cc engine (Photo credit: MBP)

Keeway-owned MBP has unveiled its M502N and C1002V motorcycles in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The former has a streetfighter look and is fueled by a 486cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine while the latter bears a cruiser appearance and draws power from a 997cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin mill. Both the two-wheelers will be sold alongside Benelli and Keeway bikes across the country.

Why does this story matter?

MBP is a Chinese-owned Italian brand, and the M502N and C1002V will be its first models on our shores.

The M502N will rival the Benelli Leoncino 500, while the C1002V will take on rivals like the Harley-Davidson Nightster and Ducati Diavel.

It will be interesting to see how the public reacts to the brand. If priced competitively, decent sales could be seen.

MBP M502N rides on 17-inch wheels

The MBP M502N sports a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a 4.2-inch TFT color instrument console, twin-pod LED headlamps, and 17-inch wheels shod in Pirelli Angel GT tires. It has a low seat height of 790mm and tips the scales at 198kg. There are disc brakes on both ends, along with dual-channel ABS for the riders' safety.

It runs on a 46hp, 486cc engine

The MBP M502N draws power from a 486cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 46.3hp at 8,500rpm and 45Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

MBP C1002V weighs a hefty 262kg

The MBP C1002V gets a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, high-set handlebars, dual-side mounted exhausts, 18-inch wheels, and a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity. The cruiser weighs 262kg and has a ground clearance of 150mm. For the rider's safety, the bike gets disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

It is backed by a 94hp, 997cc engine

The MBP C1002V is powered by a 997cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 94hp and a peak torque of 102Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

How much will they cost?

The MBP M502N and C1002V bikes have been brought to India by Adishwar Auto Ride India Private Limited (AARIPL). The organization also brought the Keeway brand to our shores. Here, the M502N streetfighter is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 5 lakh, while the C1002V cruiser should sport a price figure of around Rs. 12 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).