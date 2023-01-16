Auto

Mada 9, unveiled by Taliban, is Afghanistan's first indigenously-built supercar

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 16, 2023, 02:52 pm 2 min read

Mada 9 was under development for five years (Photo credit: ENTOP)

Taliban has unveiled Afghanistan's first indigenously built supercar called the Mada 9. The vehicle was under development for five years and was built by a company called ENTOP. The four-wheeler bears a head-turning look and draws power from a modified engine sourced from the Toyota Corolla. An electric powertrain will be offered in the future and the interiors are yet to be revealed.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since the imposition of Taliban rule in Afghanistan two years back, the situation in the country has gone from bad to worse.

However, the unveiling of an indigenously developed product in such times seems like a bright spot of hope.

For five years, 30 engineers worked on the Mada 9. We hope these efforts lead to something fruitful for the team.

The car has sleek headlights and two doors

The Mada 9 has a low-slung design, featuring a sloping roofline, a sleek grille, a wide air vent, a prominent front splitter, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by two doors, air scoops, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke blacked-out wheels. A raked windscreen, sleek taillamps, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end. The car flaunts an all-black paintwork.

It runs on a Toyota Corolla-sourced engine

The Mada 9 draws power from a modified engine sourced from the Toyota Corolla sedan available in Afghanistan. However, its specifications and power figures are yet to be revealed. An EV version will also be offered in the future.

The vehicle should provide 2 seats

Looking at the pictures, the Mada 9 is expected to have a 2-seater cabin with AC vents and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers might be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS.

Mada 9: Pricing and availability

The Mada 9 supercar is still in the prototype stage and we do not know when it will head to production. The pricing and availability details of the vehicle will be disclosed at the time of its launch.