Attackers strike Taliban vehicles in eastern Afghanistan, five killed

In one attack, gunmen opened fire on a Taliban vehicle at a local gas station in the provincial capital of Jalalabad

Attackers struck Taliban vehicles in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, killing at least two fighters and three civilians in the latest violence since the group's takeover of the country in mid-August. In one attack, gunmen opened fire on a Taliban vehicle at a local gas station in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, killing two fighters and a gas station attendant, witnesses said.

Attack

Two kids were also killed in the attacks

A child was also killed, the witnesses added. Another child was killed and two Taliban men in another vehicle were wounded in a separate attack of the bombing. Another bombing of a Taliban vehicle in Jalalabad also wounded a person nearby, although it was unclear if that person was a Taliban official or not.

Details

No one claimed immediate responsibility for Wednesday's attacks

The witnesses spoke on the condition of anonymity. No one claimed immediate responsibility for Wednesday's attacks, although the Islamic State group, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan, took responsibility for similar attacks in Jalalabad last week. The Taliban and IS are enemies, and the attacks have raised the specter of a wider conflict between the country's new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals.

Other details

Taliban is under pressure to contain IS militants

The Taliban is under pressure to contain IS militants, in part to make good on a promise to the international community that they will prevent the staging of terror attacks from Afghan soil. There is also a widely held expectation among conflict-weary Afghans that despite fears and misgivings about the Taliban, the new rulers will at least restore a measure of public safety.

Request

Taliban requested to address UN; named Suhail Shaheen as envoy

Meanwhile, the Taliban has reportedly sent a request letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, asking to address world leaders at the ongoing UN General Assembly. The group has also nominated its Doha-based spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen, as Afghanistan's new UN ambassador. The move reflects the desperation of the Taliban for international recognition since it overthrew the Afghanistan government last month.