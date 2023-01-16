Auto

BMW X1 to launch on January 28: Check rival SUVs

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 16, 2023, 12:38 pm 3 min read

Bookings for the 2023 BMW X1 are open (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW will launch its 2023 X1 SUV in India on January 28. It can be booked by paying Rs. 50,000. The car has an imposing design, luxurious tech-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Here, it will be offered in two trims and will rival Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40, and Toyota Fortuner.

The new X1 should cost around Rs. 45 lakh

The X1 has a chrome-finished kidney grille, sleek headlights with inverted L-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are seats with a massage function, a Harman Kardon sound system, a 10.7-inch infotainment panel, and ADAS functions. It runs on a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, petrol engine (136hp/230Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel mill (150hp/360Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Toyota Fortuner: Price starts at Rs. 32.5 lakh

The Toyota Fortuner comes with a muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillamps. The spacious cabin features ambient lighting, a sunroof, a 360-degree-view camera, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags. It draws power from a 2.8-liter diesel engine that makes 201hp/500Nm and a 2.7-liter petrol mill that generates 164hp/245Nm.

Audi Q3: Price begins at Rs. 44.89 lakh

The Audi Q3 flaunts Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, a chrome-surrounded grille, and roof rails. There is a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment panel, ADAS functions, and a 10-speaker sound system, inside. It is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TFSI, turbo-petrol engine that generates 187.4hp/320Nm. The motor is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Volvo XC40: Costs Rs. 45.9 lakh

Volvo XC40 sports a clamshell bonnet, "Thor's hammer" LED headlights, vertically stacked LED taillamps, a blacked-out grille, and 18-inch wheels. Inside, there are five seats, ADAS functions, an Android-based infotainment panel, a 360-degree-view camera, and multiple airbags. It is backed by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 48V integrated starter generator. The setup makes 197hp/300Nm and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz GLA: Price starts at Rs. 46.5 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has a Panamericana grille with slats, LED headlights with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillamps, a sunroof, and 19-inch alloy wheels. It gets a five-seater cabin with cruise control, USB chargers, and multiple airbags. It is fueled by a 1.3-liter petrol engine (160.9hp/250Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel mill (187.7hp/400Nm) A 7/8-speed DCT gearbox handles transmission duties.