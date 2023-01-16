BMW X1 to launch on January 28: Check rival SUVs
BMW will launch its 2023 X1 SUV in India on January 28. It can be booked by paying Rs. 50,000. The car has an imposing design, luxurious tech-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Here, it will be offered in two trims and will rival Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, Volvo XC40, and Toyota Fortuner.
The new X1 should cost around Rs. 45 lakh
The X1 has a chrome-finished kidney grille, sleek headlights with inverted L-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are seats with a massage function, a Harman Kardon sound system, a 10.7-inch infotainment panel, and ADAS functions. It runs on a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, petrol engine (136hp/230Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel mill (150hp/360Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Toyota Fortuner: Price starts at Rs. 32.5 lakh
The Toyota Fortuner comes with a muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillamps. The spacious cabin features ambient lighting, a sunroof, a 360-degree-view camera, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags. It draws power from a 2.8-liter diesel engine that makes 201hp/500Nm and a 2.7-liter petrol mill that generates 164hp/245Nm.
Audi Q3: Price begins at Rs. 44.89 lakh
The Audi Q3 flaunts Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, a chrome-surrounded grille, and roof rails. There is a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment panel, ADAS functions, and a 10-speaker sound system, inside. It is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TFSI, turbo-petrol engine that generates 187.4hp/320Nm. The motor is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.
Volvo XC40: Costs Rs. 45.9 lakh
Volvo XC40 sports a clamshell bonnet, "Thor's hammer" LED headlights, vertically stacked LED taillamps, a blacked-out grille, and 18-inch wheels. Inside, there are five seats, ADAS functions, an Android-based infotainment panel, a 360-degree-view camera, and multiple airbags. It is backed by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 48V integrated starter generator. The setup makes 197hp/300Nm and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Mercedes-Benz GLA: Price starts at Rs. 46.5 lakh
The Mercedes-Benz GLA has a Panamericana grille with slats, LED headlights with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillamps, a sunroof, and 19-inch alloy wheels. It gets a five-seater cabin with cruise control, USB chargers, and multiple airbags. It is fueled by a 1.3-liter petrol engine (160.9hp/250Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel mill (187.7hp/400Nm) A 7/8-speed DCT gearbox handles transmission duties.