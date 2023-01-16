Auto

Best interior, exterior, and safety features of Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Best interior, exterior, and safety features of Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 16, 2023, 11:17 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in 5 trims (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki showcased its Fronx coupe SUV in India last week at the Auto Expo 2023. Its bookings are open. The four-wheeler has a sporty design and a modern cabin with a long list of connected car features. It is offered with two powertrain options. So, what are the top features of Maruti's latest model? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

The Fronx is the latest addition to Maruti Suzuki's NEXA line-up in India. The car is based on the new-generation Baleno and is primarily aimed at young customers.

It draws styling cues from the company's flagship model, the Grand Vitara, and should rack up decent sales in the country.

The pricing and availability details of the car are yet to be disclosed.

The NEXWave grille and alloy rims deliver a striking appearance

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx flaunts a striking NEXWave grille with black and silver elements, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, and LED DRLs which are "clear as crystal." It is available in single/dual-tone color options. The full-width connected LED taillight is bound to draw attention during nighttime driving. Finally, the precision-cut 16-inch chrome-plated alloy rims add to the sporty stance.

TECT is effective during crashes

Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a dual-tone five-seater cabin with a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel and paddle shifters. The horizontal linear embossed pattern inside gives the cabin a premium look. There is no dearth of safety features. You get everything from six airbags to ABS and EBD. Suzuki's Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) ensures effective absorption and dispersion of energy during a crash.

There are 40+ connected car functions

Maruti Suzuki has been generous with tech features on the Fronx. You get a head-up display that shows information like navigation, fuel economy, and distance to reduce driving fatigue. There is also a 360-degree-view camera, a touchscreen infotainment panel and ARKAMYS surround sound system. Over 40 connected car functions, including vehicle tracking, tow away alerts, and remote access via Amazon Alexa are also offered.

The car gets 3 gearbox options

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available with a 1.2-liter K-Series, Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine (89hp/113Nm) and a 1.0-liter BoosterJet turbo-petrol mill (99hp/147Nm). Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters, or an AMT gearbox.