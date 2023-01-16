Auto

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door v/s Mahindra Thar: Which is better?

Jan 16, 2023

Both SUVs ride on alloy wheels

India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the five-door version of the Jimny in India. The carmaker has also commenced the bookings for the SUV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. It goes up against the Mahindra Thar, which is one of the most capable off-roaders in the lifestyle SUV segment. Which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The lifestyle offroad SUV category has always been a niche in India, with only a handful of enthusiasts buying off-road-biased cars for recreational purposes.

However, Mahindra changed the perception with its new-generation Thar, merging a comfortable, tech-forward cabin with a capable four-wheel-drive system into a rugged-looking body.

Maruti Suzuki is now planning to capitalize on the rising demand for offroading vehicles with the Jimny.

The Jimny five-door is visually more pleasing

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door flaunts a clamshell bonnet, round LED headlamp units, a vertical-slatted grille, flared wheel arches with black cladding, five-spoke alloy wheels, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and bumper-mounted taillights. Mahindra Thar sports a clamshell hood, circular headlights, a grille with vertical slats, squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, 18-inch designer alloy wheels, and squared-out LED taillights.

The Thar is offered with more engine options

The Jimny draws power from a 103hp/134Nm, 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine, that is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox with the "AllGrip" four-wheel-drive system. The Thar is available with a 2.0-liter, mStallion, turbo-petrol engine (147.9hp/320Nm and 147.9hp/300Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel motor (117hp/300Nm), and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel unit (128hp/300Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual/automatic gearbox.

Both SUVs feature fabric upholstery and touchscreen infotainment panel

The Jimny features an all-black dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, a start/stop button, connected car technology, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. The Thar has a spacious cabin with a flat dashboard, drain plug in the floor, auto climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Mahindra Thar ranges between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 16.29 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to arrive with a starting price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Mahindra Thar is a better option if you are looking for a street presence, powerful engine options, and capable offroading hardware.