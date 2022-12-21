Auto

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato is a one-off retro-inspired coupe

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato is a one-off retro-inspired coupe

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 21, 2022, 04:38 pm 2 min read

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato features carbon fiber body panels (Photo credit: Alfa Romeo)

Alfa Romeo and an independent Italian coachbuilding company Zagota have revealed the Giulia SWB as a one-off special model. The two-door coupe is based on the capable Quadrifoglio model but is upgraded to the GTAm (Gran Turismo Alleggerita modificata) specifications. For highlights, the sports car is inspired by the design of the SZ model and features a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its debut in 1962, the Giulia is known for its lively ride and handling characteristics. It is one of the most liked models from Alfa Romeo's line-up in the European market.

The automaker has teamed up with Zagato to develop a powerful two-door version of the Giulia, called Giulia SWB Zagato.

It is a one-off creation.

The coupe flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and double-bubble roof

The super-exclusive Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato is heavily inspired by the SZ model from the 1990s and flaunts a long and sculpted hood with functional air vents, a sleek LED headlamp with integrated three-point DRLs, a raked windscreen, and a double-bubble roof. The coupe is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. A connected LED taillamp is available at the rear.

It is backed by a 2.9-liter, V6 engine

The one-off Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato draws power from a 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine that churns out a maximum power of 533hp and a peak torque of 600Nm. The mill is mated to 6-speed manual gearbox.

The car features premium leather upholstery and carbon fiber trims

On the inside, the special Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato has a sporty two-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard design with carbon fiber trims, premium leather upholstery, ambient lighting, racing-type bucket seats, automatic climate control, and multifunctional steering wheel. The coupe houses a digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

How much does it cost?

The pricing details of the one-off Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato are not disclosed to the general public. The coupe has been designed for a German customer who happens to be a loyal Alfa Romeo enthusiast, with multiple models in his collections.