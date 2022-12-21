Auto

2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance debuts with 791hp engine

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance rolls on 21-inch designer wheels

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-AMG has revealed its flagship limousine model, the S 63 E Performance for the global markets. The sedan is offered with a potent hybrid powertrain that consists of a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine and rear-axle-mounted electric motor. For highlights, the four-wheeler retains the overall design of the regular S-Class, but gets a reworked front fascia and tweaked mechanicals.

The sedan flaunts 21-inch designer wheels and all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance has a typical three-box appearance and sports a long and muscular bonnet, a large "Panamericana" grille with a forward-facing radar array, swept-back LED headlight, and a wide air dam. The sedan is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 21-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a diffuser are available at the rear.

It is backed by a 791hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is powered by a 4.0-liter, liquid-cooled, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that churns out a maximum power of 791hp and a peak torque of 1,430Nm. The mill is mated to a 9-speed gearbox.

The car features multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance has a luxurious yet sporty five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, four-zone climate control with rear AC vents, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs a digital instrument cluster and a floating-type MBUX infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance are yet to be disclosed by the brand. We expect the sedan to carry a premium over the previous-generation model, which costs $152,595 (approximately Rs. 1.26 crore) in the US.