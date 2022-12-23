2023 Lexus LX500d goes official at Rs. 2.82 crore
Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus has launched the 2023 iteration of the LX500d in the Indian market with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.82 crore (ex-showroom). The full-size SUV is the most expensive and luxurious model for the brand on our shores. The updated four-wheeler follows the company's modern design philosophy and features the updated 'spindle grille.'
Why does this story matter?
- The LX made its debut in 1996 as a premium full-size SUV for Lexus. The vehicle was based on the capable and rugged sixth-generation Toyota Land Cruiser (codename: J80) and was underpinned by the same ladder frame chassis.
- The LX model carved a niche for itself as a "luxury crossover" and offered more features than its donor vehicle.
- The 2023 iteration follows the tradition.
The SUV flaunts the signature 'spindle grille' and designer wheels
The 2023 Lexus LX500d has a typical SUV stance and flaunts a long and muscular hood, a chrome-slatted 'spindle grille,' swept-back tri-beam LED headlights with integrated v-shaped DRLs, wide air dams, and a raked windscreen. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, chrome-lined windows, flared wheel arches, and designer 22-inch alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear.
It is backed by 3.3-liter, V6 diesel engine
The 2023 Lexus LX500d is powered by a 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 305hp and 700Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 10-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.
The car features 64-color ambient lighting and powered seats
Inside, the 2023 Lexus LX500d has a luxurious five-seater cabin and features premium leather upholstery, powered seats in the front and middle row, a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
2023 Lexus LX500d: Pricing
In India, the 2023 Lexus LX500d starts at Rs. 2.82 crore and goes up to Rs. 2.83 crore (all prices, ex-showroom), depending on which of the three interior trim options you choose. Deliveries of the full-size SUV are expected to begin by early 2023.