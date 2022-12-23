Auto

2023 Lexus LX500d goes official at Rs. 2.82 crore

Dec 23, 2022

2023 Lexus LX500d rolls on 22-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Lexus)

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus has launched the 2023 iteration of the LX500d in the Indian market with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.82 crore (ex-showroom). The full-size SUV is the most expensive and luxurious model for the brand on our shores. The updated four-wheeler follows the company's modern design philosophy and features the updated 'spindle grille.'

Why does this story matter?

The LX made its debut in 1996 as a premium full-size SUV for Lexus. The vehicle was based on the capable and rugged sixth-generation Toyota Land Cruiser (codename: J80) and was underpinned by the same ladder frame chassis.

The LX model carved a niche for itself as a "luxury crossover" and offered more features than its donor vehicle.

The 2023 iteration follows the tradition.

The SUV flaunts the signature 'spindle grille' and designer wheels

The 2023 Lexus LX500d has a typical SUV stance and flaunts a long and muscular hood, a chrome-slatted 'spindle grille,' swept-back tri-beam LED headlights with integrated v-shaped DRLs, wide air dams, and a raked windscreen. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, chrome-lined windows, flared wheel arches, and designer 22-inch alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear.

It is backed by 3.3-liter, V6 diesel engine

The 2023 Lexus LX500d is powered by a 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 305hp and 700Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 10-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

The car features 64-color ambient lighting and powered seats

Inside, the 2023 Lexus LX500d has a luxurious five-seater cabin and features premium leather upholstery, powered seats in the front and middle row, a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 Lexus LX500d: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Lexus LX500d starts at Rs. 2.82 crore and goes up to Rs. 2.83 crore (all prices, ex-showroom), depending on which of the three interior trim options you choose. Deliveries of the full-size SUV are expected to begin by early 2023.