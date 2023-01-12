All-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx coupe-SUV announced at Auto Expo 2023
Taking the automotive world by surprise, Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off an all-new coupe SUV, the Fronx, at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle is based on the brand's Heartect platform and gets the highly-acclaimed 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol engine, last seen on the Baleno RS model. It is available in five variants: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha.
Why does this story matter?
- The SUV body style has become the most popular one in the Indian market in recent years. To benefit from the ongoing trend, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a coupe-style SUV, the Fronx, in its NEXA line-up.
- The car is based on the new-generation Baleno and gets various design elements from the brand's flagship model, the Grand Vitara.
- It primarily targets young buyers.
The SUV flaunts a coupe-like sloping roofline and all-LED lighting
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a unique coupe-SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, split-type DRLs, a blacked-out grille, and silvered skid plates. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, wheel arches with black cladding, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.
It is offered with two powertrain options
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is powered by a 1.2-liter "DualJet" petrol engine that makes 89hp/113Nm or a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol unit that develops 99hp/147Nm. The mills are mated to either a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or an AMT gearbox.
The car features a dual-tone dashboard and a 360-degree-view camera
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, a head-up display, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a floating-type 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, and EBD.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Pricing
The details regarding the pricing of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be disclosed by the automaker in the coming weeks. The coupe SUV can be pre-booked against a token of Rs. 11,000. It will be available via the brand's NEXA dealerships.