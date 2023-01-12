Auto

All-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx coupe-SUV announced at Auto Expo 2023

All-new Maruti Suzuki Fronx coupe-SUV announced at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 12, 2023, 01:56 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered with five mono-tone and three dual-tone color options

Taking the automotive world by surprise, Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off an all-new coupe SUV, the Fronx, at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle is based on the brand's Heartect platform and gets the highly-acclaimed 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol engine, last seen on the Baleno RS model. It is available in five variants: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha.

Why does this story matter?

The SUV body style has become the most popular one in the Indian market in recent years. To benefit from the ongoing trend, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a coupe-style SUV, the Fronx, in its NEXA line-up.

The car is based on the new-generation Baleno and gets various design elements from the brand's flagship model, the Grand Vitara.

It primarily targets young buyers.

The SUV flaunts a coupe-like sloping roofline and all-LED lighting

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a unique coupe-SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, split-type DRLs, a blacked-out grille, and silvered skid plates. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, wheel arches with black cladding, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

It is offered with two powertrain options

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is powered by a 1.2-liter "DualJet" petrol engine that makes 89hp/113Nm or a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol unit that develops 99hp/147Nm. The mills are mated to either a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or an AMT gearbox.

The car features a dual-tone dashboard and a 360-degree-view camera

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, a head-up display, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a floating-type 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, and EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be disclosed by the automaker in the coming weeks. The coupe SUV can be pre-booked against a token of Rs. 11,000. It will be available via the brand's NEXA dealerships.