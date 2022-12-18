Auto

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey goes official: Check features

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey goes official: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 18, 2022, 11:27 am 2 min read

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey also features optional 19-inch wheels (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has launched the special "Edition Grey" model of the T-Roc Cabriolet for the global markets with a starting price tag of €46,470 (approximately Rs. 40.73 lakh). The open-top SUV will be produced in a limited run of just 999 units. The SUV is offered in an Indium Grey paint scheme with a matte clear coat. It draws power from a 1.5-liter engine.

Why does this story matter?

The T-Roc was first introduced in 2017 as a B-segment SUV. It was one of the earliest models to be underpinned by the globally revered MQB A1 platform by Volkswagen.

The coupe-SUV was also offered in a cabriolet avatar, primarily in the European region.

The special "Edition Grey" version gets numerous driver assist systems and high-quality equipment from the range-topping R-Line variant.

The cabriolet sports 18-inch black-painted wheels and matrix LED headlights

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey retains the silhouette of the coupe version and flaunts a black-colored fabric roof, a muscular bonnet, "IQ. LIGHT" matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a chrome-slatted grille, and a wide air dam. The open-top SUV is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch black-painted wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear.

It draws power from a 1.5-liter, inline-four engine

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey is backed by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, "TSI," turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 148hp and a peak torque of 250Nm.

The SUV is equipped with Volkswagen's "Digital Cockpit"

On the inside, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey has a spacious four-seater cabin and features an all-black interior with a minimalist dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a special door sill with numbering, dual-zone climate control, and multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs the brand's "Digital Cockpit" and a 9.2-inch MIB3 infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey: Pricing

In the European region, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey can be yours with a starting price tag of €46,470 (approximately Rs. 40.73 lakh). The "Edition Plus" package will bump up the cost to €51,600 (roughly Rs. 45.22 lakh). Deliveries will begin in February 2023.