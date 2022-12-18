Auto

Honda CB300F is now Rs. 50,000 cheaper in India

Honda CB300F is now Rs. 50,000 cheaper in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 18, 2022, 09:43 am 2 min read

Honda CB300F rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese bikemaker Honda is offering the CB300F in India with a massive price cut of Rs. 50,000. The streetfighter motorcycle now starts at Rs. 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an even more value-for-money proposition than its primary rivals, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and KTM 250 Duke. The bike is available in two variants on our shores, namely Deluxe and Deluxe Pro.

Why does this story matter?

In 2019, Honda introduced the "BigWing" division for its high-capacity motorcycles in India.

This move not only helps separate performance-oriented bikes from commuter-focused ones but also provides a niche experience to customers looking to purchase big bikes on our shores.

The CB300F is the newest offering from the bikemaker to join the line-up and features an all-new 293.5cc, single-cylinder engine.

The streetfighter flaunts a sharp-looking LED headlight and alloy wheels

The Honda CB300F has an aggressive design similar to the CB750 Hornet and flaunts a muscular 14-liter fuel tank with extension, a sharp-looking LED headlight, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, split-type seats, grab rails, and sleek LED taillamp. The streetfighter packs a fully digital instrument cluster with a "Honda RoadSync" connectivity option. It rides on 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 294cc, single-cylinder engine

The Honda CB300 is powered by an all-new 293.5cc, air-and-oil cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The mill churns out 24hp of maximum power and 25.6Nm of peak torque.

The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of rider safety, the Honda CB300F comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties are taken care of by gold-colored inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of the streetfighter motorcycle.

Honda CB300F: Pricing

After the price cut, the Honda CB300F starts at Rs. 1.76 lakh for the Deluxe variant and Rs. 1.79 lakh for the Deluxe Pro model (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The streetfighter motorcycle can be booked online or via the BigWing dealerships on our shores.