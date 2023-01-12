Auto

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door debuts at Auto Expo: Check features

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door debuts at Auto Expo: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 12, 2023, 12:15 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door is equipped with the "AllGrip" four-wheel-drive system (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off the five-door variant of the highly-awaited Jimny at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The carmaker has also commenced the bookings for the vehicle against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The SUV is available in seven color options and offered in two variants: Zeta and Alpha.

Why does this story matter?

An iconic offroad vehicle since its inception in the 1980s, the Jimny made its way to the Indian market as the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy.

The car gained popularity amongst off-roading enthusiasts for its compact dimensions and go-anywhere ability, along with a reliable inline-four engine.

The rugged car is now making a comeback on our shores in a practical five-door avatar.

The SUV gets round LED headlights and five-spoke alloys wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door has a typical SUV stance and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, round LED headlamp units, a blacked-out vertical-slatted grille, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and five-spoke alloy wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel and bumper-mounted taillights grace the rear end.

It is backed by a 1.5-liter, K-series engine

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door draws power from a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox with the "AllGrip" four-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 103hp/134Nm of maximum output.

The car features an all-black dashboard and six airbags

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door has a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, a start/stop button, cruise control, connected car technology, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

How much does it cost?

The pricing details of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door SUV should be announced by the automaker in the coming weeks. We expect the off-roader to start at around Rs. 10 lakh mark (ex-showroom) in India. It will be available via the brand's NEXA dealerships.