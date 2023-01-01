Auto

MBP M502N v/s Benelli Leoncino 500: Which one is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 01, 2023, 01:38 pm 3 min read

Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Keeway-owned bikemaker Moto Bologna Passione or MBP is gearing up to arrive in India soon with the middleweight streetfighter, the M502N. It will be first showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo this month. Once launched, it will go up against the capable Leoncino 500 from its Italian compatriot Benelli on our shores. Between these two offerings, which one is a better choice?

Why does this story matter?

MBP will arrive on our shores with Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), which is also responsible for bringing automakers such as Benelli, Moto Morini, Keeway, Zontes, and QJ Motor to the Indian market.

The brand plans to make a mark with its first offering, the M502N, in the sub-500cc segment.

However, it has to contend with the neo-retro Leoncino 500 for the champion's crown.

Benelli Leoncino 500 is more visually appealing

The MBP M502N flaunts a muscular 17-liter fuel tank with extensions, an angular projector LED headlight, a single-piece stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. The Benelli Leoncino 500 has a sculpted 12.7-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a "Lion of Pesaro" motif, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, and an LED taillamp. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Benelli Leoncino 500 packs a bigger engine

MBP M502N draws power from a 486cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 47.6hp and a peak torque of 45Nm. Benelli Leoncino 500 is powered by a 500cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve, parallel-twin motor that generates a maximum power of 47.6hp and 46Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Both motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the MBP M502N and Benelli Leoncino 500 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to improve the braking performance. The suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the updated Benelli Leoncino 500 is expected to carry a premium over the current generation model, which starts at Rs. 5.35 lakh, while the MBP M502N will be priced at around Rs. 5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Leoncino 500 is a better choice for its bigger engine, neo-retro design, and established after-sale service network on our shores.