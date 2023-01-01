Auto

Cadillac planning an all-electric convertible sports car? Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 01, 2023, 10:28 am 2 min read

The upcoming Cadillac convertible sports car will feature all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Cadillac)

After a span of over a decade, US-based luxury carmaker Cadillac is likely planning an all-electric convertible sports car. The GM Design studio showcased a sketch of an open-top stretched-out vehicle on its official Instagram page. If the project is given a green light, the sleek-looking car will be a spiritual successor to the iconic XLR model that was produced between 2004 and 2009.

Why does this story matter?

First showcased in 2003, the Cadillac XLR was received warmly by critics and customers alike.

The flagship roadster model was the first for the brand to feature radar-based cruise control, adaptive suspension with 'Magnetic Ride Control,' and interior elements designed by the Italian luxury fashion house, Bulgari.

With electrification being a priority for the carmaker, the open-top sports car could return as an EV.

The roadster will sport vertical LED taillamps and designer wheels

While the rendering showcases only the rear three-quarter of the upcoming Cadillac convertible sports car, we expect it to follow the design cues seen on the LYRIQ and CELESTIQ EVs. The roadster will flaunt a long and sculpted bonnet, a raked windscreen, two large doors, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Vertical LED taillamps and a diffuser will be available at the rear.

It will be offered with an electric powertrain

The technical specifications for the upcoming Cadillac roadster are yet to be finalized, as the project is still in the concept stage. If given a green light, we expect the car to be offered with a capable electric powertrain.

The car should feature a spacious four-seater cabin

The interiors of the yet-to-be-finalized Cadillac convertible sports car are under wraps. However, we expect the car to get a spacious four-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery made using sustainable materials, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

What about its availability?

As of now, the GM Design studio has only showcased a single rendering for the convertible sports car. Cadillac is yet to confirm the project. If it goes ahead, we expect the upcoming roadster to carry a hefty premium over the now-defunct XLR model.