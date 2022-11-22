Auto

BSA Scrambler prototype bike revealed; launch next year

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 22, 2022, 02:28 pm 2 min read

BSA Scrambler runs on a 652cc engine (Photo credit: BSA)

British brand BSA has showcased its Scrambler concept bike at the Motorcycle Live 2022 in Birmingham, UK. It should debut in production guise by mid-2023. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a rugged design and offers trail-friendly elements such as spoked rims and a raised fender. It is backed by a 652cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine sourced from the Gold Star.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BSA Scrambler offers good looks, a powerful engine, and the ability to traverse any terrain.

The off-road-biased bike sits on the same platform as the BSA Gold Star and should rack up decent sales in overseas markets.

We expect the Classic Legends-owned brand to also introduce the two-wheeler in India. It will probably arrive here as a completely built unit (CBU).

Design The bike has a monopod instrument console

The BSA Scrambler has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a braced handlebar, an upswept double-barrel exhaust, and a side plate with a racing number on it. The bike packs a circular headlight with a grille and a monopod instrument console. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels shod in dual-purpose Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires.

Information It runs on a 45hp, 652cc engine

The BSA Scrambler is fueled by a 652cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine borrowed from the Gold Star model. It should generate a maximum power of around 45hp and a peak torque of 55Nm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BSA Scrambler is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. It might get ABS in production guise. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the prototype two-wheeler are taken care of by forks with gaiters on the front end and dual shock absorbers on the rear side.

Information BSA Scrambler: Availability

The BSA Scrambler will debut in the global markets in production guise by the middle of 2023. The two-wheeler should also make its way to our shores soon after. Its pricing details will be disclosed around that time.